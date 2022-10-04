Prince Harry's memoir is allegedly making the British royals anxious amid speculations that it contains damaging revelations about the family. A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle helped her husband with its contents because she urged him to air out his grievances through his book.

Phil Dampier alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making it hard to have any kind of reconciliation with the royals because they continue to attack them. He believes that the 38-year-old's upcoming memoir "is a ticking time bomb under the royal family."

He thinks that Prince Harry's memoir could have the potential to be controversial because his publisher, Penguin Random House, would want something that sells. Dampier told New Idea, "Harry has been paid a lot of money for the book, and even if some is going to charity, his publisher will want their pound of flesh."

Read more Prince Harry postpones memoir release out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II: source

He claimed that the Duke of Sussex "will definitely want to add in an extra chapter" to his memoir amid reports that its release has been postponed to 2023 instead of November this year. Dampier thinks that the royal will want to include details about what happened behind the scenes during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. These include the alleged resentment he felt at not being able to wear his military uniform "as well as the seating arrangements at the funeral."

Prince Harry wore mourning clothes when he walked behind his grandmother's coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. But he was allowed to wear his military uniform when he stood vigil beside the casket alongside Prince William and their cousins.

The royal expert added, "Harry will want to settle old scores– things he bottled up for years but Meghan has encouraged him to unburden himself of. He's bound to talk about his childhood and the way his mother was treated by the royals and the press."

Dampier sadly commented that "certainly, there will be no way back" for the Duke of Sussex if he refutes claims that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry and bullied palace aids. Worse, he fears that Prince Harry's memoir might name the senior "royal racist" who raised concerns about their children's skin colour.