Prince Harry is not pushing through with the release of his memoir this year, according to sources who claimed that the Duke of Sussex is looking at next year instead.

Initial reports claimed that the book will come out in time for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Author Tom Bower claimed the 37-year-old had insisted on publishing it this year despite recent sad events.

But an insider close to Prince Harry briefed The Telegraph that Prince Harry has decided to postpone its release. He now wants to have it published next year although the source did not give a specific date or month.

As for the reason for the delay, it is said to be because of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III had asked for all royal family members to observe a seven-day period of mourning following Her Majesty's funeral on Sept. 19. The insider said the book is "delayed because of the royal mourning period and is now likely to be published next year."

Another source told Page Six, "Of course, the Queen"s passing was something that was always speculated on when we started working on the book ... when it comes down to it, there is absolutely no way the book can come out this year. You only have to look at the royal family to see how emotional they are. This is a matter of respect for Her Majesty — as Prince Harry's grandmother and as his Queen."

Regardless of an earlier or delayed release, it is believed that the book has reportedly left the royals anxious over its contents. No one in the family knows what it contains although the Duke of Sussex had announced that it will be "heartfelt" and "intimate," that it will contain truthful accounts of his life and life experiences.

There are concerns that Prince Harry will target his stepmother Camilla and ruin his father, King Charles III's reputation. But according to Piers Morgan, this is unlikely the case now following Queen Elizabeth II's death. He wrote in the New York Post, "But now he's king, and Camilla is his queen consort, and any such attack, coming from the new monarch's own son, will thus be devastating."

Calling his memoir a "horribly ill-advised book," Morgan urged Prince Harry to "tear up his lucrative contract with Penguin Random House and cancel the book" if he wants to honour King Charles III and pave a way for healing his alleged rift with the family. However, representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on reports that the book's publication has been delayed.