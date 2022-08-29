Meghan Markle infuriated locals after the release of the first episode of her Spotify podcast, in which she recalled the fire incident that happened at the home of the High Commissioner during her visit to South Africa with Prince Harry.

Speaking with Serena Williams on her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared that her son Archie's nursery nearly caught fire while she and the Duke of Sussex were out on an engagement in Nyanga. She said, "The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. He was going to get ready to go down for his nap."

She said there was no smoke alarm and someone just happened to pass by, smell the smoke, and extinguish the flames. Fortunately, at that time a then four-month-old Archie was with his nanny Lauren who decided to grab a snack before heading to his room.

Meghan Markle said no one was harmed but everyone was in shock and "in tears." However, she and Prince Harry still had to do one last official visit hours after the incident happened.

The revelation received mixed reactions. There were those who sympathised with her, but some locals accused her of creating a negative image of the country.

Lulama Anderson, the host of "The Snayman" Spotify podcast, accused Meghan Markle of painting South Africa as an unsafe country. He said the duchess "doesn't care how she portrays South Africa." He wrote on Twitter, "She must never step foot here ever again."

Meghan Markle doesn't care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.#VoetsekMeghan pic.twitter.com/c8OLKkZepe — Lulama Anderson🇿🇦 (@LulamaAnderson) August 26, 2022

When asked by another user how the Duchess of Sussex portrayed South Africa, he replied, "Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe..."

Meanwhile, others thought her comment about the High Commissioner's home as a "housing unit" was offensive. Another tweeted, "Because in South Africa a mansion in her eyes is a "housing unit" and added the hashtag #VoetsekMeghan."

"Voetsek" is a South African offensive term, which is an informal expression of dismissal or rejection. Other Twitter users also added the same hashtag "#VoetsekMeghan" in their criticism of Meghan Markle.

People like Meghan Markle making it seem like going to South Africa was the bravest thing she has done because SA is an uninhabitable place which almost took her son’s life. All the time she is lying and was coddled in a Cape Town mansion. She must truly fokof. #VoetsekMeghan pic.twitter.com/Tmm7QoSIcX — Gogo Ghosty 🇿🇦 (@beauchamp_lord) August 26, 2022

One more tweeted, "...This woman is a special case Harry is in big trouble he needs our prayers #VoetsekMeghan."

However, others defended Meghan Markle and said she did not say anything insulting or bad about South Africa in her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast. She only recalled a scary fire incident that happened in the country involving Archie's nursery.