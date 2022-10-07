Meghan Markle has allegedly told Prince Harry to "grow a pair" and be firm with his decision to release his memoir sooner rather than later.

A source for Heat UK in its Oct. 4 issue said that the Duchess of Sussex is worried that his publisher, Penguin Random House, will choose to cancel his deal instead and refuse to put out the book. Amid reports that the Duke of Sussex is making edits, she is wary of "testing the patience of the publishers by chopping and changing certain passages."

The insider added that this, "in turn, is costing everyone money and making for a watered-down version of the book, which was sold a warts-and-all account of Harry's life with no holding back whatsoever. She'd be furious if the deal fell through now."

The source claimed that Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry's memoir to be released soon because she helped her husband with it. She did not sign as one of the authors, but the 38-year-old reportedly consulted her in every step of the writing process.

The insider explained, "Every decision Harry makes involves Meghan and vice versa or so he'd like to think and so this whole dilemma about how much to edit or scale back is being made together. Harry and Meghan are looking at all their media deals right now and working out how best to play things."

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly desperate to make changes following the ascension of King Charles III. Rumours have it that the new monarch is holding back on giving the couple's children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, royal titles until he knows what the memoir contains. The source claimed that Meghan Markle is looking for ways to have the book released as soon as possible without it causing any more friction with the royals.

According to previous reports, Prince Harry has postponed the release of his memoir to 2023 in the wake of recent events: Queen Elizabeth II's death and his father becoming king. However, the duke has yet to officially announce when his book will be out.

It is unverified if Meghan Markle helped with the writing process as the duke himself had announced, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."