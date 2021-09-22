Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the butt of a joke on Monday's episode of the Australian comedy show "Have You Been Paying Attention" in which they were ridiculed over their Time 100 cover.

Comedians Luke McGregor, Ed Kavalee, and Sam Pang did not hold back when they roasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Host Tom Gleisner asked them which magazine had featured the couple on its front cover for this month and the answers were varied.

The panel show on Network 10, which is said to be Australia's version of Britain's "Mock the Week," wasted no time in mocking the royals. McGregor replied, "PC Gaming" to which Gleisner commented, "They'll do anything!"

"Better Homes and Gold diggers," Kavalee answered in reference to the Australian TV show "Better Homes and Gardens." The host, in mock disdain, said "That is...very unkind." Pang then hit at The Duke of York when he referenced allegations that he raped Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was still a minor and told Gleisner, "Prince Andrew was hoping Teen Vogue."

The embattled royal has since denied the allegations and remains in hiding at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate for fear of being served the civil papers from a New York court.

The mockery came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also roasted during Monday's Emmy Awards. Host Cedric the Entertainer made fun of their Oprah interview and even included their 2-year-old son Archie in the joke. He had told the audience that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II need the young royal so he can teach them how to dance on TikTok.

Likewise, netizens were divided on their reactions towards the couple's cover photo for Time 100. Some thought they look awkward while others claimed they could not look more perfect for each other. Body language experts also noticed that the Duchess of Sussex appeared more powerful than her husband with how she posed in the photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it to this month's list of 100 most influential people in the world. They joined other famous names including tennis champ Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, and more.