Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 photos have been very much ridiculed for being heavily airbrushed and doctored, with experts claiming that they look awkward and reek of a PR campaign.

Communication coach Robin Kermode, who works with senior political and business leaders, said the Duchess of Sussex appears "self-conscious" with her "wide-eyed look." The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, seemed forced to be in a standing position behind his wife.

"All the pictures have the rehearsed quality you'd expect from a full-on PR campaign presenting them as the 'Power Couple,'" he noted of the glossy cover in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"I can see why Time chose the cover shot with Meghan in front with Harry leaning on the wall behind her, but it was probably one of hundreds of shots and doesn't necessarily represent the actual relationship balance of the couple," Kermode continued and noted that the duchess has "an almost deliberately wide-eyed look, showing openness, but the pose feels almost self-consciously so."

Time 100 also featured a few more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One shows them walking through a garden holding hands and beaming at each other. Kermode likened it to an engagement shoot and "feels much more natural" with the prince's smile "very genuine." But he said the former "Suits" star's hand-in-the-pocket pose "feels very staged."

"This is not a natural position for a hand, and there is tension in the thumb to maintain this position without ruining the line of the trousers," he explained.

Commenting on the third photo, Kermode said the 37-year-old royal again appeared forced to "do the right thing" as he stands awkwardly with his hands in his pockets. Meanwhile, his wife appears to be "enjoying this shoot" with her arms again consciously posed to create the image she wants.

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton said Meghan Markle is showing the "powerful" stance with her legs apart. He said their photos are reminiscent of those seen of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"This gesture is saying 'hey look at me I am the most powerful person in the room' the idea is the more space we occupy the more important we are opposite of a**holes to be." He said even her out-of-the-pocket thumb in the second photo is a show of power. She is clearly showing that she "holds the power in the relationship."

Stanton said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 cover photo is "very posed and photoshopped." It is very similar to photos of other power couples and only demonstrates that they want to "continue to build their brand especially in America as a power couple."