Meghan Markle expanded her international television footprint this week by signing on to co-star in the 2027 season of Junior MasterChef Australia, setting up a high-profile culinary partnership with celebrated chef Poh Ling Yeow.

The announcement marks a major programming coup for Network 10 producers, who previously capitalised on the Duchess of Sussex's star power when her guest appearance during an April 2026 visit with Prince Harry delivered the franchise's highest Sunday viewing figures in three years.

However, the decision to import an American lifestyle personality to mentor aspiring young Australian cooks has divided opinions on the ground in Melbourne, where several residents voiced sharp objections regarding her professional qualifications.

Critics questioned why commercial television executives bypassed decorated domestic chefs in favour of royal celebrity, with one local resident branding the move a joke and calling for native talent to front the competition.

The reported criticism does not establish opposition among Australian viewers as a whole. Instead, it highlights a disagreement over celebrity casting, particularly on a programme centred on cooking and the development of young talent.

Network executives nevertheless remain confident that the former working royal, whose culinary credentials include her Netflix lifestyle venture With Love, Meghan, will deliver the global visual prominence necessary to reinvigorate the junior franchise across international syndication markets.

Why Has Meghan Markle's Junior MasterChef Role Drawn Criticism?

Meghan previously appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia after filming during her April 2026 visit to Australia with Prince Harry. She is now set to return to the franchise for its junior competition.

Some Melbourne residents questioned why producers chose an American celebrity rather than an Australian chef or food personality.

One interviewee reportedly expressed opposition to Meghan's involvement and discussed the possibility of signing a petition. Any reference to a petition should be included only if the original interview clearly establishes what was said and whether a petition exists.

Another interviewee, identified as Selby Witteveen, reportedly criticised Meghan's suitability for the programme. The comments included criticism of the Duchess's culinary credentials and royal connections.

A resident identified as Rosa also reportedly questioned why the programme needed Meghan when Australian talent was available.

'I think it's a joke. Why do we need her?' she reportedly said. 'We have so many Australians that could do that job. I'm not a fan of hers. I think we should get an Australian to do it.'

The remarks express one interviewee's preference for local talent. They should not be taken as evidence that Australian audiences broadly oppose the Duchess's involvement.

Does Meghan Markle Need Professional Cooking Experience?

The criticism centres partly on the distinction between cooking as a personal interest and professional culinary expertise.

Meghan has appeared in food and lifestyle programming, including her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Her involvement in the MasterChef franchise also places her within a television format focused on food and cooking.

Some interviewees reportedly questioned whether her background made her an appropriate choice for the junior competition. However, appearing as a guest on a cooking programme is not the same as being presented as a professional chef. Another resident, identified in the report as Bayley, questioned whether a chef would be a more appropriate choice.

The distinction matters because the programme's format does not necessarily require every guest to have the same professional background. Meghan's contribution will depend on the role assigned to her by the producers and how she works alongside Yeow and the young contestants.

Could Meghan Markle's Celebrity Status Benefit the Show?

Not all the reported reactions were negative. Some interviewees suggested that a recognisable international personality could attract attention to the competition.

One interviewee, described as a tourist, reportedly pointed to Meghan's name recognition as a potential advantage. Another, identified as Peter Heywood, also suggested that a familiar personality could draw attention to the programme.

These opinions offer a possible explanation for why a broadcaster might consider celebrity casting. A well-known name can generate publicity, although it does not guarantee sustained audience interest or establish the producers' reasons for making a particular decision.

Meghan's previous appearance on MasterChef Australia provides further context. The programme's production company said her appearance drew the show's largest Sunday audience since 2023.

Junior MasterChef Australia is scheduled to return in 2027, with Meghan joining Yeow as a special guest. The broadcaster has not confirmed a specific premiere date.

As pre-production preparations gather pace, the combination of royal celebrity and domestic culinary experience promises to make the 2027 series one of the most closely monitored television rollouts of the coming year.