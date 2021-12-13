Meghan Markle is said to be seeking a career as a talk show host and her interviews with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres were said to be steps toward achieving this goal.

The Duchess of Sussex is not new to being in the limelight given that she used to have a successful acting career as one of the lead stars in the legal drama "Suits." She also previously modelled and spoke on stage in front of different people during charity events.

But this time, she has her eyes set on a different path following her and Prince Harry's exit as senior royals. A source claimed that she wants to have her own talk show and likes the sound of "Tea with Duchess Meghan" for the working title. The insider further claimed that her interviews with Winfrey and on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" were for practice.

"Meghan was absolutely testing the waters for herself by going on Oprah and Ellen," the source told Heat magazine adding, "Having her own show would be the perfect vehicle to push her own agendas and causes. She loves the idea of returning to television, but with her name in lights this time."

Read more Meghan Markle dances to 'hot hot hot' in front of street vendors in awkward prank for Ellen DeGeneres

The former "Suits" star has been under heavy scrutiny for using her Duchess of Sussex title for her personal gain. She lobbied for paid parental leave using her royal title and signed her children's book "The Bench" with the same name.

There have been calls urging Queen Elizabeth II to strip the Sussexes of their titles given that they are no longer serving the monarchy since March 2020. But the duchess reportedly feels that she and Prince Harry still have the right to keep using them given all "the pain" they went through.

"Meghan plotting her own show would explain why her Ellen interview was so odd. Even though Ellen's show is sort of cheesy and fun, with these big names she likes to get a hardball question in, which she didn't for Meghan," the insider added.

The 40-year old made a surprise appearance on the show and even participated in a prank. She drank milk from a baby bottle and acted like a "fool" as her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. said. The source noted that DeGeneres "never usually lets the talent 'take over' like Meghan did when she began leading the interview with other guests."

DeGeneres would reportedly likely not mind it too much if Meghan Markle used her talk show as a "leg-up into her own show." But Winfrey would "certainly feel used" and consider the Duchess of Sussex "her rival."