Meghan Markle reportedly want to get into politics and she also believes that she was "destined" to help fight systemic racism in the United States. All this was revealed by her close friend.

The Duchess of Sussex told her friends her instinct guided her to leave the UK, and 'all makes sense" now. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, are having closed door meetings with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and community leaders to keep themselves aware of the situation with regard to Black Lives Matter movement and how she can help.

"Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn't ruled out a career in politics," a close friend told exclusively to Daily Mail.

The American actress and Harry officially stepped down from royal duties in March and along with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison, moved to Los Angeles.

The insider added that Meghan felt that her "gnawing urgency to uproot from England" was fated so that she could be at the "forefront" of the movement.

Just recently, she reportedly distanced herself from her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney after she threatened to sue Sasha Exeter, an African-American influencer after a racism row. Meghan was believed to be "absolutely mortified" with Mulroney's "tone-deaf" threats.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation," a close friend told Daily Mail at that time.

This news came close on the heels of the Black Lives Matter protests all over the US and other countries in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25.

The duchess in her address to graduating students at her old school, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, spoke out about Floyd's death, saying "black lives matter" while admitting she hadn't made a statement earlier because she had been "nervous."

Prior to her video message, an eight-year-old campaign video of her had resurfaced on the internet in which she spoke about her own experiences with racism. She also said she hopes people are more open-minded by the time she has children.