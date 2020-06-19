Meghan Markle is reportedly not friends with Jessica Mulroney anymore and sources believe that the British royal has been waiting for a reason to cut off her former friend and stylist.

It comes after Jessica Mulroney lost her morning show hosting gig and her reality show amid allegations that she used her "textbook white privilege" to try and sabotage lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter's career.

"I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors," Exeter captioned a video message of her opening up about her experience with Mulroney. She also mentioned Meghan Markle in the video saying Jessica's actions seemed "strange" to her since her "best friend is arguably one of the most famous black women in the world."

Meanwhile, sources have claimed to Page Six that Mulroney, who was present at Meghan Markle's wedding and baby shower, has been "on the outs" with the former American actress because Meghan reportedly kept getting the feeling that Mulroney was "benefiting" from her royal status.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?" another source said. A third source added that the current racism row against Mulroney has given Meghan "the excuse she waiting for to cut Jess off for good," the insider added.

However, the 38-year-old has not publicly commented on the accusations against her former stylist Mulroney. The stylist meanwhile issued an apology to Sasha Exeter on her Instagram post using the "I have a Black friend" line. "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center. It was deeply educational," the Canadian stylist wrote.

The 40-year-old released a separate statement on her Instagram account and said she is taking some time away from social media to "reflect, learn, and listen" and would like Exeter and other African-American voices to take over her account to share their stories. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry," she wrote.