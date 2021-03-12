Meghan Markle already has a special gift ready to pass down to her daughter with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine that she plans to give her Cartier French Tank watch to her daughter. At the time, she was still a regular in "Suits" and not yet dating a prince. She and the Duke of Sussex first got together in July 2016 after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

The watch holds special meaning for the royal. She bought it to mark the show's renewal as she considered it a milestone.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out 'Suits' had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," Meghan Markle explained when asked about any recent addition to her jewelry collection.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting a girl during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS. They said their daughter is due in the summer but did not reveal an exact month. Their firstborn son, Archie, was born on May 6, 2019.

The couple said their second pregnancy is different because they could not wait to find out the baby's gender. They did the ultrasound and were thrilled to find out they will have a sister for Archie.

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl ... now we've got our family and we've got four of us," Prince Harry said when Winfrey asked about his initial reaction upon learning about their daughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced the second pregnancy with a black-and-white photo taken by their photographer friend Misan Harriman. He also shared another picture that showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie.