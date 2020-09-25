Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship has been under scrutiny for a while now due to feud rumours. However, a source reveals that the pair is "still friendly."

The Duchess of Sussex and Jessica Mulroney are keeping in touch despite feud rumours. The royal mother has not cut her celebrity stylist friend completely after the fallout rumours emerged. It is said that they are on friendly terms but they are not "as close as before."

"Jessica and Meghan are still in communication," a source told Us Weekly. "Meghan didn't want to cut Jessica out of her life completely. They are still friendly but not as close as before."

Mulroney is believed to be Meghan Markle's former best friend. The Canadian stylist apparently became friends with Meghan when she was still a part of the Hollywood industry and known for her role of Rachel Zane on the popular legal drama "Suits." Mulroney, her husband, and her three children were attendees at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan on May 19, 2018. Her three children served as page boys and flower girl at the ceremony that took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, their friendship hit a snag during Mulroney and lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter's feud. The social media influencer claimed that Mulroney had "treated her unfairly" and called out her "textbook white privilege."

As per the report, a source revealed that Mulroney left Meghan disappointed when she used their friendship for headlines. Therefore, Meghan, who is going through a transition period since her family's exit from the royal family, is "being very cautious with her affiliations."

"Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it's a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines. Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this."

The insider's comments on their friendship come days after Mulroney cleared the air about her friendship with Meghan on social media.

"I'm going to tell this once and for all," Mulroney wrote on Friday in the post that is expired now, according to Us Weekly. "Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."