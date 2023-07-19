Samantha Markle's lawyer alleged that Meghan Markle conducted a calculated scheme to marry Prince Harry. The attorney even went as far as calling the royal a sociopath.

Peter Ticktin, senior partner at The Ticktin Law Group, is representing Samantha in her defamation case against her half-sister. As the siblings prepare for a court battle, he echoed claims made by royal author Valentine Low in his book "Courtiers" that the Duchess of Sussex was called by her royal aides a "narcissistic sociopath."

"I'm not certain as to her exact diagnoses. I don't know for sure whether she is a psychopath, a sociopath, or has a borderline personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies," he told Newsweek adding that he believes "she's one of these, most probably a sociopath."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "antisocial personality disorder, sometimes called sociopathy" is a "mental health condition in which a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others." They may also "lie, behave violently or impulsively" and "have difficulty consistently meeting responsibilities related to family, work or school."

People who suffer from antisocial personality disorder "tend to purposely make others angry or upset and manipulate or treat others harshly or with cruel indifference. They lack remorse or do not regret their behavior."

Ticktin acknowledged that people "loved Meghan when she started to date (Prince) Harry. However, in time "we learned that Meghan was not exactly what we thought she was. To many, the bloom came off the rose with a thud."

He referenced the rift between Prince Harry and the royals alleging, "Here, you have a person who should have been on top of the world, and, instead, she sowed seeds of destruction and harm onto her father, the royal family, and her wheelchair-bound sister"

Ticktin called it "an unfortunate situation when a person is at odds with her own family. Here, you have Meghan at odds with the families on both sides." Commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, he believes that it "wasn't love on first date" for them as the couple claimed on their "Harry & Meghan" Netlix series, but "a calculated psyop to land a prince."

The lawyer also hit out at Meghan Markle's general account of her life, including the often-told story of how, at 12 years old, she managed to convince Procter & Gamble to change a line on its advert for Ivory Clear dishwashing soap that said: "Women are fighting greasy pots and pans with Ivory Clear."

"This a person who participated in a class project and on her father's recommendation wrote a letter to a soap manufacturer and to this day professes that she had a significant impact because the soap company neutralised its language in the ad," Ticktin commented.

He added, "No one wrote to her thanking her and attributed the change to her. Yet, she assumed she caused it, and this is her one claim of accomplishment. The unnecessary lies about all she blames, and the harm she committed, is the basis of my opinion. I will stick to the term."

Samantha has accused Meghan Markle of libel over the statements she made during the Oprah interview in 2021 and in the "Harry & Meghan" series that she grew up as an only child. She is insisting that she was there to help the duchess in her growing years and contradicted the royal's revelations in the show that she stayed with their father Thomas Markle Sr. on the weekends and with her mother Doria Ragland on the weekdays.

In response, Meghan Markle's legal team has asked the court that the case "be dismissed with prejudice." The team noted that that this is the third time that Samantha "has tried—and failed—to turn a personal grudge into a federal case for reasons unbeknownst to Meghan, relying solely on non-actionable opinions and third-party statements."