Meghan Markle has been very vocal about her thoughts and opinions through her recent speeches. Whether it is about women empowerment or racial injustice, the Duchess of Sussex has expressed her stand strongly. Meanwhile, the former royal is believed to have taken a "dig" at the British royal family with her speech on her wedding day.

Daily Star notes that the former "Suits" actress "may have taken a possible swipe at the royal family" as claimed in the Sussex's latest unofficial biography "Finding Freedom" by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. It is said that she made a reference to the fact that "it's been a while" since she spoke out and laughed at it.

The biographers claim that "the Duchess of Sussex referenced the fact" during her wedding speech that was attended by the entire British royal family and who's who of Hollywood.

"A first for a royal bride, the move reinforced the idea that this American was no typical Duchess," the book states as quoted by the publication. "You could literally hear a pin drop," said a close confidant, who reportedly described the speech as "a momentous occasion even for the Americans."

"For her to have been quiet for as long as she had, and then have this really safe space where she could give these heartfelt remarks, it was a really special moment," a source said. "She spent so many years, whether on campus, on TV, or advocating for women to be empowered, speaking out. And she's respected that."

For a person who has been so vocal, it was different. Nevertheless, she respects the family and the institution and she felt "it's just a different way of living." "We'd missed hearing her speak. And apparently Meghan felt the same way, because she laughed, 'I know it's been a while," states the book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The wedding was officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The duchess was accompanied by Prince Charles down the aisle after she confirmed her father Thomas Markle would not be attending the wedding due to his heart surgery.

Following the ceremony, there were two receptions that took place in the honour of the newlyweds. The first one was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall and the second reception took place at Frogmore Cottage for family and friends as hosted by the Prince of Wales.

In her speech, the bride also expressed her thanks to the queen and the rest of the family for welcoming her into the fold. She also mentioned Charles for walking her down the aisle.