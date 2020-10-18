Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new portrait on Friday. This is the first time the pair was pictured together for a professional photoshoot after stepping back from royal duties in March.

The stunning black and white photograph was clicked by photographer Matt Sayles. The picture was taken ahead of their special appearance on TIME100 Talks on the 'State of Our Shared Digital Experience', which will take place on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old wore one of her signature looks – a chic Alexander McQueen trouser suit. However, it was her statement watch that caught the attention of royal watchers as it appears to be an heirloom that belonged to her late mother-in-law.Meghan Markle paid tribute to Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch.

Another accessory that the Duchess of Sussex wore was her Cartier 'Love' Bracelet that is worth £5,031 which has been a part of her collection for many years. It is thought to be a present from Harry, which he gifted before the couple were engaged.

The former American actress is already the lucky owner of some other beautiful pieces from Diana's collection. On her wedding day, she wore a gorgeous ring that once belonged to the late Princess of Wales - an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. She also has a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet, which she wore on their Australian tour in 2018.

The TIME100 Talks will include a host of guests, including Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian – husband of Serena Williams. Guests will also include the hosts of the Teenage Therapy podcast, whom Harry and Meghan joined for a special episode last week.

"The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show," TIME said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world," said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100. "We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time."