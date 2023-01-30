Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been just called out for not "merely being cruel" but also "enemies of the monarchy," a new report claimed.

British journalist Steven Glover, in his piece for the Daily Mail, suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not only "cruel" and "untrustworthy" critics of the British royal family, but they also made themselves "enemies" of the institution of monarchy.

The veteran journalist penned, "Harry and Meghan are not merely cruel and untrustworthy critics of individual members of the Royal Family. They have also made themselves into enemies of the institution of the monarchy — from which, in their continuing use of their royal titles and connections, they nonetheless intend to benefit."

He explained, "Without a cast-iron assurance that these attacks will stop, it is unthinkable that the couple should be invited to attend the religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation."

Of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Steven Glover explained, "If the Sussexes arrived without giving such a pledge, they might use their visit to mount further attacks on members of the Royal Family. It is likely, even if a solemn undertaking were made, that they would try to promote themselves with their fans and divert attention from the Coronation."

Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced speedy backlash back home in the U.K. after their strings of bombshell revelations and attacks against the royal family in interviews. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also repeatedly aired grievances against senior royals.

Prince Harry even included King Charles III and Prince William, with whom he says in "Spare" that he had a physical altercation. The dad of two even criticised the new monarch for not hugging him after the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.

Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey stated the unstinting nature of revelations had diminished Prince Harry far more than the institution of the monarchy. He said, "What is crucial to the monarchy is the conduct of the King and to a lesser extent his heir, including their disengagement from this family vituperation. The personal revelations . . . reflect very poorly on the source of those revelations — which is how the British public respond to it."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on Steven Glover's claim that they are trying to divert attention from the coronation. So, avid followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.