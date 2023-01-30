Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have an "added incentive" to attend the coronation of King Charles III later this year despite their strained relationship with the British royal family, a new report suggested.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that, while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not expected to travel to the U.K. to grace the historic event, the Sussex couple may just turn up as it could be a chance for them to finally reunite with Princess Eugenie, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Jack Brooksbank.

Talking to Mirror U.K., Ingrid shared, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie's pregnancy. Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry's marriage."

The royal biographer went on, "If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself."

Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a close relationship with Princess Eugenie, who was also featured in the royal couple's controversial Netflix docuseries called "Harry & Meghan." It was also divulged that the former "Suits" actress already knew Princess Eugenie when she first met her now-husband in 2016.

It remains to be seen if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get an invitation to grace the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in May. However, Woman's day Australia, in its latest edition, reported that the monarch's hopes for an open-minded and contrite Harry might allegedly be dead in the water.

A royal tipster told the publication, "Harry still has plenty more up his sleeves. He already said there's enough for another book after cutting 'Spare' in half and he also has a plan B for the coronation if there's no invite."

It added, "If the reports are true that the Sussexes are banned from the balcony, on top of the fact that it was planned on their son Archie's birthday, Harry's famous mist will be in full flight."

The same informant said, "There's every chance he is considering a media role for the coronation. Aside from making him millions, it will overshadow his dad's entire event. He's also found he rather enjoys going on the television circuit. Meghan's created a media monster."

It furthered, "He wants to a compromise of having the Sussexes attend the ceremony but not the balcony appearance afterwards, given they are not working royals -along with an apology from both parties over things that have gone wrong on both sides over the years. He needs to present a united front and show the world this family feud is well behind them."

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on Ingrid Seward's statement that they would have an added incentive should they decide to attend King Charles III's coronation.