Prince William has dismissed the call of Prince Harry for talks between them, royal expert Neil Sean claimed.

Referring to Prince Harry's interviews for his bombshell memoir "Spare" where he divulged he wanted the royal family to apologize to him and offer "accountability," Neil Sean claimed that Prince William feels he "cannot afford to trust his younger brother right now."

The royal expert, on his YouTube channel, stated that Prince William sees Prince Harry as "A lost cause." He said, "According to a very good source, William is feeling pragmatic about the entire issue with his brother."

Neil Sean furthered, "He feels that he has done everything in his power, his absolute best, to advise and guide Harry. Harry decided to take his own advice, and now Prince William has told a very good source that he is resigned to the fact that he has lost his younger brother."

Most, if not all, royal fans can recall that Prince Harry recounted in his autobiography what he says was a physical attack by Prince William as their relationship fell apart over the younger duke's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018. The Duke of Sussex suggested that his brother called his wife "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," which he also called "a parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about the former "Suits" actress.

Prince Harry shared that their confrontation at his London home in 2019 escalated until Prince William allegedly grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace, and knocked him to the floor." The shocking scene reportedly resulted in visible injury to Harry's back.

The husband of Meghan Markle wrote that Prince William wanted to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship and struggles with the media. However, when his older brother arrived at Notting Cottage, Prince Harry said he was already "piping hot."

After Prince William complained about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry said he told him he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better from him. However, the Prince of Wales, per Harry, was not being rational, which led to them shouting at each other.

Prince Harry then accused Prince William of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare. Insults were allegedly thrown before Kate Middleton's husband claimed he was just trying to help.

Prince William has yet to comment on Neil Sean's claim that he dismissed Prince Harry's call for talks between them. So, avid followers of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.