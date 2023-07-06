A former vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a friend of her father Thomas Markle Sr., has seemingly defended the couple from claims that they are unhappy in their marriage. The persistent rumour is that they are heading for a divorce.

Photographer Karl Larsen reacted to a series of photos taken of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside an office in Santa Barbara, California last week. The images show the former "Suits" star in a fedora hat, summer shorts, and buttoned shirt beaming as she walked beside her husband, who was dressed casually in jeans, a collared shirt, and a baseball cap.

According to the publication, the couple shared a laugh, held hands, and shared a joke, which would explain the grin on Meghan Markle's face. Although the photos do not seem to show Prince Harry returning the smile.

Larsen commented on the photos in a post on his Instagram Story and referenced reports about the couple's long-rumoured divorce. Those highly critical of their relationship from the start have since estimated that their marriage would only last a few years. Yet, they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19 earlier this year and the pictures were taken in July.

"So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they get away for the long weekend," he wrote and implored the readers, "Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love, and are happy together nothing but smiles and laughter here."

In a separate post on his Instagram feed, he compared the Duchess of Sussex to British-American musician Slash of the rock bank Guns N' Roses and referred to her again as his friend.

Larsen wrote alongside photos of Slash and Meghan Markle taken during one of Prince Harry's polo matches, "Question: What do Slash and Meghan Markle have in common?

1) They both grew up in Los Angeles. 2) Both have Amazing Talents. 3) They are both mixed race, but you would never know it, nor do they talk about it. 4) They are both loved in the UK and in America. Most importantly... 5) They both only naturally smile and laugh, for @karllarsenphotography PR [plus I am dear friends with both their families]."

Karl Larsen is claiming Harry and Meghan are his friends on instagram. #Backgrid pic.twitter.com/69uDKpHa2X — The Office Of HRH Princess Riley Dog 🦖 (@Rileydo73362981) July 3, 2023

It's unclear if Larsen is being sarcastic in his comments about his friendship with Meghan Markle. His post seemingly praises the duchess whereas he had a different tone when he talked about her with Markle Sr. on their YouTube channel "Remarkable Friendship."

On it, the duchess' own father criticised her and Prince Harry over their treatment of the royal family. He also shared his disbelief that they would expose things about the institution in their Oprah interview in March 2021.

"It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn't be exposing to anyone. I think it's so disrespectful to the royals. I am basically what you'd call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals," Markle Sr. said.

Larsen, on his end, had suggested to Markle Sr. that they buy the house next to his ex-wife Doria Ragland which was on the market at the time. He suggested, "...I thought about you and I, that we could go in together and buy the house next to Doria and we could do our show from L.A. instead of here, and then that way you would be closer to your grandkids."

The celebrity photographer later told Newsweek that he was half joking with the suggestion "but yet if he was full force that wanted to do it then it would happen."

Larsen has not updated his YouTube vlog with Markle Sr. with recent content. Their last video was from last year in which they talked about Meghan Markle watching Prince Harry playing polo without their children and Larsen suggested opening a bread and breakfast with his friend beside Ragland's house.