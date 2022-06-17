Celebrity photographer Karl Larsen said that Thomas Markle Sr. said some inappropriate things about the royals when they recorded their YouTube videos. He said he had to edit them out from the final cut.

Larsen previously worked with the former Hollywood lighting director on their YouTube channel "Remarkable Friendship." In it, they talked about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, and anything relating to the British royals. Thomas Sr. also talked about his estranged relationship with his daughter.

According to the photographer, there were things that the 77-year-old said about the royals that he deemed "inappropriate" for viewing. He ended up removing them to be safe.

"He's got no filter... There are things that are said on my channel that I think are inappropriate, that I cut out," Larsen told Insider.

Talking about the brief time he worked with Thomas Sr., the 53-year-old shared, "The Thomas I know is sort of that dry sense of humoured guy, that sort of comes out on our YouTube channel, even though we seem awkward together."

He added, "When he does interviews on networks, whether it's with Piers Morgan or Dan Wootton, they're always drilling him with questions, and then he feels like he always has to answer it."

Referencing an interview with Thomas Sr. in the past in which he insulted Prince Harry, Larsen said, "But people like Dan Wootton, he's not gonna cut out, 'Oh, Harry's an idiot?' We gotta keep that.'"

But it seems that Larsen's partnership with the senior Markle did not last long. The 77-year-old admitted in a statement that he has already severed his ties with the photographer since their most recent video, which went live on May 21.

Thomas Sr. did not say why he ended his collaboration with the photographer. The pair only made five videos since they opened their YouTube channel three months ago.

As for Larsen, he shared that he is co-writing a memoir with Timothy Reinhardt called "Don't Judge a Book by its Cover; My Story with Thomas Markle." It will reportedly tell of his career as a celebrity photographer as well as his relationship with Meghan Markle's father.