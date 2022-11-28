Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are plotting peace talks with royal relatives in the U.K. to protect their money-making machine – but the "gold-digging" couple is facing serious suspicion from the palace, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe, in its latest edition, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are desperate to get back in the good graces of his influential family – despite his bashing the parenting skills of newly installed King Charles III and her claims of royal racism. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly also so desperate they may even have to kiss up to Queen Consort Camilla.

The entertainment news outlet previously reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in a $15 million Montecito mansion with kids Archie and Lilibet, and have inked lucrative entertainment deals since ditching royal duties in 2020. However, tipster tattle the cash-hungry clout-chasers fear for their bank accounts if they do not make peace with the new regime.

An unnamed insider said, "To be formally cut off would be detrimental to Harry and Meghan – both personally and financially. They know very well that few, if any, of these megamillion-dollar deals would have happened if it weren't for their ties to the British monarchy."

Tipsters claimed skittish Prince Harry is even toning down criticism about the royals in his imminent tell-all. The husband of Meghan Markle had promised the memoir would include "accurate and wholly truthful" details of his palace life.

It furthered, "He's had second thoughts and has been editing certain portions deemed too harsh in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death."

Prince Harry previously griped about his well-heeled father cutting him off financially after he and Meghan Markle's move to California. He also accused his "coldhearted" dad of not supporting him emotionally, especially after the 1997 death of Princess Diana, his mother and King Charles III's former wife.

However, with the passing of Prince Harry's beloved grandmother on September 8, King Charles III immediately ascended to the throne. The informant squealed, "Harry and Meghan both know if they want any favours, he'll have to soften his tone. Charles is no longer just a prince. He's a king now."

Moles claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting snubbed during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June only helped to tarnish the Sussex brand – and now Meghan is the driving force to get the pair reinstated in the royal family.

The spy said, "She's sensible enough to see they can't win a place at court without the king's blessing, and to an extent, Camilla's, since she's now queen consort. Meghan and Harry both must loathe the idea of kissing up to Camilla, but they'll do what needs to be done to keep the money coming."

It went on, "They've got a lot of projects in the works, including the Netflix documentary, which they're also in the process of tweaking, so they don't want to upset the king and queen too much. Harry and Meghan need them on their side. They're only important in America if they keep their royal ties somewhat intact.

The source also said, "They're going to keep riding the royals' coattails. They'd love some part-time work in the U.K. as global ambassadors, but that's unlikely tp get approval."

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on the claims that they are trying to woo the royal family in a bid to keep profits rolling. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.