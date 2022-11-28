John Mayer, who cruelly slammed Jennifer Aniston as "old and boring," dumped the actress and moved on with a beauty less than half the former "Friends" star's age, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe, in its latest edition, that John Mayer ditched Jennifer Aniston. But their booty calls only stopped in 2021. The "Stop This Train" hitmaker is said to be hooking up with 23-year-old former "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka.

An unnamed insider said, "Jen never got over John when he dumped her. John strung her along for years, but now he's totally turned his back on her and branded her old and boring."

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer allegedly dated for a year following the "We're the Millers" actress' split from Brad Pitt, who dumped her for Angelina Jolie, in 2005. Jennifer tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015 and divorced him in 2017.

An anonymous tipster claimed, "John was the only guy after Brad she fell truly, madly in love with [and that includes Justin]."

The "Just Go with It" actress and "New Light" crooner, whose long list of conquests includes Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian – repeatedly met for hot romps for the following years until 2021.

The mole added, "He's turned down flat and told her as politely as possible they're not compatible."

Now, lonely Jennifer Aniston, who just lost her dad John Aniston, confessed, "I'd love a relationship. There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'"

Jennifer Aniston has yet to comment on the claims that John Mayer dumped her for a much younger babe. So, devoted followers of Brad Pitt's ex-wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.