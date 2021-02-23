Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, days after they announced they are expecting their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about Archewell Audio and what their Spotify podcast is all about in the pre-taped video taken from their Santa Barbara home. She explained the importance of podcasting "to drive powerful conversations that inspire, challenge and educate."

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Meghan Markle continued and Prince Harry concluded, "and the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space."

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were one of the many guests (alongside Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Brené Brown and Blackpink) to feature during today’s @Spotify #SpotifyStreamOn event, when they gave a glimpse at their forthcoming Archewell Audio content?? pic.twitter.com/7ykorUIaFq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 22, 2021

The royal couple signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to launch Archewell Audio in December 2020. The premiere episode featured inspiring and famous guests including musician Elton John, talk show host James Corden, actor and producer Tyler Perry, and more. The couple's one-year-old son Archie even made a cameo appearance at the end of the audio.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie steals the show in parents' podcast

Meghan Markle's baby bump is barely visible in the video as she sat close to Prince Harry on a couch. She also wore a loose Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli which reportedly costs $3,500.

Royal fans have seen her growing belly in a photo the couple shared on Feb. 14 to announce the second pregnancy. Their longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman took the snap and posted it on social media along with the caption, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The second pregnancy came after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last summer. She talked about the painful experience of losing her unborn child and having to watch Prince Harry suffer as well in an op-ed. It is not known how many months she is into her second pregnancy but members of the British royal family are said to be delighted and excited for the couple.