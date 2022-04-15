Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quietly visiting Queen Elizabeth II in London before they head to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed with People on Thursday that they arrived in England and dropped by to say hello to Her Majesty. They visited her at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The length of the visit is unknown, and it is unclear if they decided to stay in the U.K. until their trip to the Netherlands. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the games at The Hague, which will kick off with an opening ceremony on Saturday, April 16.

There is also no mention if the couple brought their children, Archie, and Lilibet, 10 months, along for the royal reunion. The visit seemed to have been kept mostly under the radar.

Regardless, the Duke of Sussex stayed true to his promise to his grandmother after he missed Prince Philip's memorial on March 29. He said he will see her soon at a separate time. The reunion also marked the first time that the Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. since they left their royal duties in January 2020. The 37-year-old Duke has so far made two trips back home in April last year for his grandfather's funeral and in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Queen Elizabeth II came amid concerns about her frail health. It also came amid reports of the couple's alleged feud with the British royals, specifically Prince Charles and Prince William.

Speculations are rife that the brothers have lost touch with each other and are no longer on speaking terms. The Prince of Wales is also said to be frustrated at how his younger son has been criticising the royals in interviews.

Yet the visit could pave the way for a reconciliation although it is also not known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also met with other royal family members during their stopover in the U.K. From there, they will head to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which will take place from April 16 to 22.