Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teamed up with The GEANCO Foundation for a donation that will benefit the young female students in Nigeria. The donation comes after the couple supported the nation at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, announced on Tuesday that they have sent school supplies and menstrual products to help set the students up for a successful school year. A statement from their website read: "As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls' education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation."

The announcement continued: "GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria."

The Archewell Foundation's support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls throughout where GEANCO serves in support of the well-being of young women in school.

Meanwhile, The GEANCO Foundation on its Instagram page also shared behind-the-scenes photos showing the team filling backpacks with classroom necessities including pencil cases, water bottles and feminine hygiene products. There are also pictures of the students' happy faces and them posing with their new backpacks.

"We're honored to partner with The Archewell Foundation on an exciting back-to-school project for girls in Nigeria!! They have generously donated backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies and feminine hygiene products to our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholars! This incredibly thoughtful gift will equip and empower our girls this school year with confidence & joy!!" reads the caption accompanying the photos.

The GEANCO Foundation "saves and transforms the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Africa". It also leads in special surgical missions and run both maternal and infant health programs in Nigeria. The foundation likewise helps with the donations of critical supplies to schools while offering "life-changing scholarships to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality".

Prince Harry and Meghan came to see #TeamNigeria at the #InvictusGamesDE! 💃💃💃



It’s been all shades of amazing and you know it’s never a dull moment with Team Nigeria! 💃😁 pic.twitter.com/z8FMaMrXPa — Invictus Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@invictusgamesNG) September 13, 2023

The donation comes after Nigeria joined the 2023 Invictus Games for the first time in Düsseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with the team who even gave her the name "Amira Ngozi Lolo". Amira is the name of a legendary warrior princess while Ngozi means "blessed" and Lolo means "royal wife". The Duchess of Sussex also recently discovered through a genealogy test that she is 43 per cent Nigerian.