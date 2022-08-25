Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out public engagements in the U.K. in September. According to a royal author, this is concerning because it seems like they are working as part-time royals.

Duncan Larcombe, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not really walked away from royal life. He pointed out the fact that they still carry out public duties using their royal titles.

He claimed the couple is confusing not only the British royals, but also the public with their decision to do these official visits to the U.K. given that they have abandoned their royal duties in 2020.

"I think most of the royals will be confused by the Sussexes' U-turn because it wasn't that long ago that Harry publicly said that he was leaving the U.K. because of the constraints of royal life," he told Bella Magazine.

Larcombe claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the senior royals feel "threatened" as they seemed to be looking to have a "part-time" role in the Firm.

"If Harry and Meghan are now planning a list of engagements in the UK, it's quite clear that they didn't walk away from royal life – they just wanted to have it on their terms," he added and said that this will ultimately "cause chaos at the palace and will concern the royals most."

The couple will be in Manchester on Sept. 5 to attend the 2022 One Young World Summit. The former "Suits" actress is expected to give a key address as one of the counsellors of the organisation.

Then on Sept. 6, they will head to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games "One Year to Go" ceremony. They will return to London on Sept. 8 to attend the WellChild Awards. The 37-year-old has long been a patron of the charity even before Megxit.

Larcombe, in a separate interview, said the couple's charity visits will be "high profile" and will naturally attract the media. He said these engagements could likely anger Queen Elizabeth II. The biographer warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the Queen."