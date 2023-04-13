Meghan Markle is ready to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig six years after she shut it down following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex has successfully trademarked her website, according to The Sun, with the logo featuring a handwritten "Tig" with a full stop at the end. She named her website as such after her favourite wine Tignanello.

She filed the trademark with the US Trademark and Patent Office with the expectation for it to be revised and its contents geared towards tips on food, fashion, travel, the arts, design, wellness, and conscious living.

The site's trademark application stated that the new "The Tig" will also offer "commentary in the field of personal relationships." It will also be used to provide "a website featuring non-downloadable articles, interviews, photographs, and commentary in the fields of arts and popular culture."

"The Tig sounded rather imaginative. She had to give it up but it was always part of her personality. This is what she should do, focused on her own abilities as opposed to attacking the royal family," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said adding, "The Sussexes have been playing such destructive games. They need to create their own careers from their own talents."

The relaunch of her blog could provide Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with substantial income, so "much more" than what she made before she shut it down. She previously earned up to £60,000 ($80,000) yearly through advertising and she could earn millions now given her royal status.

David Olusegun, the founder of Creative Control Ventures, explains how the former "Suits" star "can make much more." He said the relaunch of The Tig "has the potential to be a positive move for Meghan's personal brand if done strategically and with a clear vision."

He added, "By leveraging her expertise and personal brand and creating engaging high-quality content, The Tig could become a valuable asset for Meghan and a key element of her overall branding strategy."

The branding expert, who has worked with the likes of Nike, MTV, and Universal, suggested several ways that Meghan Markle could potentially monetise her website. She could "partner with brands that align with The Tig's mission and values to create sponsored content. This could include sponsored blog posts, social media updates, or videos."

Olusegun added that the Duchess of Sussex could also "earn a commission by promoting products or services that are relevant" to her blog's audience. "This could include affiliate marketing through blog posts, social media updates, or email newsletters."

She could also "create and sell branded merchandise such as clothing, accessories, or home decor items" or "host events such as workshops, retreats, or webinars that cater to the brand's mission and values." Moreover, Meghan Markle could use her lifestyle blog to "offer premium content such as e-books, courses, or coaching services that cater to the brand's audience."

The Duchess of Sussex ran The Tig for two years while she was still one of the recurring stars in the legal drama "Suits." She reportedly had to close it due to the "intense media scrutiny" that came with her relationship with Prince Harry. But she has yet to confirm or share more details about its relaunch.

BREAKING: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

News that Meghan Markle is ready to relaunch The Tig comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she would not join Prince Harry at King Charles III's coronation in London's Westminster Abby on May 6. Instead, she will remain in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The day also falls on their son's fourth birthday so it is understandable that she chose not to go to the U.K.