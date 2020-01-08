Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Name Kiwi Hatchlings On Final Day Of Pacific Tour

Meghan Markle may have officially returned to her royal duties just Tuesday, but she has been secretly working for a cause close to her heart. Before meeting the High Commissioner at Canada House on Tuesday, she made a stopover at a charity she has been involved for years.

According to Hello, the Duchess of Sussex visited Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, before heading to meet with Janice Charrette, the High Commissioner at Canada House in London. The publication suggests that Meghan Markle probably wanted to just "check in" with the group as she has been away for a long break from royal duties.

Hubb Community Kitchen happens to be one of the first few causes the royal mother associated herself with. It is her first solo project as a royal that she started in the year 2018. The organisation is a group of women who have joined hands to prepare fresh and balanced food for their local community.

The charity includes women from the families that were impacted by Grenfell tower fire in 2017. At the time of the disaster, these women had no place to cook food for their families. Therefore, they used the community kitchen to provide for their families. And now, it has become a regular place for these women to come together, cook, share recipes, laugh, and heal.

The women of the Hubb Community kitchen released a cookbook that was supported by Meghan and The Royal Foundation. The duchess wrote a foreword for the book that was launched at Kensington Palace in September 2018.

Before the royals took their six-week extended holiday, Prince Harry and Meghan took time to shine a light on the organisation for their positive impact on the society.

Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need. The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of â€œTogetherâ€, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. The cookbook showcases recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Their incredible stories and personal recipes placed â€œTogetherâ€ on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist. Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world. Whether itâ€™s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless - the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance. Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings! Photo Â© PA / Hubb Kitchen / Jenny Zarin

On their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Sussexes shared a long post praising the community's diligence and hard work that has impacted the communities across the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
25 September 2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holds hands at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto Mark Blinch/Reuters

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance of this year at Canada House in London. They met with the High Commissioner to thank him in person for the excellent hospitality they received in Canada during their vacation. The Sussexes shared a small clip on their Instagram account giving a glimpse of their meeting.