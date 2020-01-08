Meghan Markle may have officially returned to her royal duties just Tuesday, but she has been secretly working for a cause close to her heart. Before meeting the High Commissioner at Canada House on Tuesday, she made a stopover at a charity she has been involved for years.

According to Hello, the Duchess of Sussex visited Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, before heading to meet with Janice Charrette, the High Commissioner at Canada House in London. The publication suggests that Meghan Markle probably wanted to just "check in" with the group as she has been away for a long break from royal duties.

Hubb Community Kitchen happens to be one of the first few causes the royal mother associated herself with. It is her first solo project as a royal that she started in the year 2018. The organisation is a group of women who have joined hands to prepare fresh and balanced food for their local community.

The charity includes women from the families that were impacted by Grenfell tower fire in 2017. At the time of the disaster, these women had no place to cook food for their families. Therefore, they used the community kitchen to provide for their families. And now, it has become a regular place for these women to come together, cook, share recipes, laugh, and heal.

The women of the Hubb Community kitchen released a cookbook that was supported by Meghan and The Royal Foundation. The duchess wrote a foreword for the book that was launched at Kensington Palace in September 2018.

Before the royals took their six-week extended holiday, Prince Harry and Meghan took time to shine a light on the organisation for their positive impact on the society.

On their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Sussexes shared a long post praising the community's diligence and hard work that has impacted the communities across the UK.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance of this year at Canada House in London. They met with the High Commissioner to thank him in person for the excellent hospitality they received in Canada during their vacation. The Sussexes shared a small clip on their Instagram account giving a glimpse of their meeting.