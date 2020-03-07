Meghan Markle carried out a secret engagement in London on Friday. The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant at the event. The 38-year-old royal was a vision in white as she visited the National Theatre of which she is a patron on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex glowed with happiness in a white puff-sleeved blouse from Topshop. The top from the high-street brand is on-trend with its sheer sleeves, Hello reports. She paired it with a white pencil skirt by Roland Mouret. Meghan Markle teamed her look with a top-handle black handbag and styled her long hair in tousled waves.

She visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio, where Virtual Reality is used to develop new forms of dramatic storytelling. Meghan was pictured with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, which is featured in the exhibition, "All Kinds of Limbo". It is now being showcased at the Tate Modern. A series of photographs were shared by the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

"Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person's point of view.

"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality," the caption reads.

On Thursday, Meghan attended the Endeavor Fund Awards along with Prince Harry. The awards celebrated the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Sussexes also met the nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, as well as Endeavour participants and supporters of the fund.