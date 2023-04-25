Meghan Markle surprised the audience with her latest video appearance to introduce her good friend Misan Harriman for his TED talk.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared glowing and happy as she introduced the photographer, entrepreneur, and social activist via video.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan said in the clip.

She continued, "His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces."

"But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman serves as chair of the Southbank Centre in London and Save the Children ambassador. He also took some of the well-shared photos of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He took to Twitter to thank the Duchess of Sussex for introducing him, writing, "The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks. Thank you for the support Meg."

Meghan Markle's appearance stunned viewers who pointed out that she looked beautiful. One tweeted, "Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous and radiant. BM, Meghan BUSY with work and children to think abt that stupid 🤡🎪 Meghan was introducing her good friend Misan Harriman. She unbothered, she over it and she doesn't care and that what I LOVE ❤️ ABT HER."

Another commented, "Congratulations! Also, MM looks beautiful and golden," and a third wrote, "Minding her business and uplifting those that matter... oh and did I say she's gorgeous."

"Congratulations Misan, on your TEDTalks! Will look out for it. Meghan looks divine as always," one more tweeted.

Meghan Markle and Misan Harriman share a close bond. He previously spoke highly about their friendship in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries. "It felt like at least I could use my imagery to almost protect them if I could," he said referring to having the honour of announcing the couple's second pregnancy through his photos on Feb. 14, 2021.

As the duchess said in the video, "he's captured many meaningful milestones" in her family including the first portrait of Princess Lilibet taken during her first birthday on June 4, 2022. He and his family were among the guests at the intimate party held at Frogmore Cottage.

Her surprise video appearance comes after her spokesperson and Buckingham Palace both confirmed that she will not be attending King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry will attend by himself while she will remain in California to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex's video appearance also comes after she refuted claims that she herself leaked the letter she sent to King Charles III in 2021 to the tabloids. In a statement sent via her representative, the duchess said she is "going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago."

Meghan Markle sent the letter following her and Prince Harry's infamous Oprah interview in March and in response to correspondence from King Charles III in which he expressed sadness over the tension between the two sides of the royal family. In her letter, she raised concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family in reference to a senior royal who allegedly questioned how dark Prince Archie's skin colour might be before he was born.