Meghan Markle is said to be slowly morphing into a Kardashian as shown by her fashion choices during her visit to New York City last week with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on the three-day U.S. tour wearing formal-looking outfits, which are said to be inspired by those previously worn by sisters Kim and Kourtney. A viral photo showed her in a black turtle-neck dress with a tan-coloured coat while out at the Big Apple on Thursday.

The Sun shared a picture of mum-of-four Kim in a similar-looking ensemble back in 2017. Meghan Markle also channeled the eldest Kardashian sibling during a visit to Harlem's PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school. She wore an all-red Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching pants, which remarkably looked similar to the burgundy pair Kourtney wore when she was photographed in the city in 2019.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit P.S. 123 in Harlem on September 24, 2021 in New York City. Markle wore a trouser outfit designed by Loro Piana. pic.twitter.com/UPmDvLQ9cu — Tad Toring (@TallTadT) September 25, 2021

The former "Suits" star has reportedly taken a leaf from the fashion book of the Kardashian clan with her choices of sleek, pared-down outfits for her New York visit. Interestingly, outspoken host Piers Morgan previously also called her the "new Kim Kardashian."

Meghan Markle and the reality TV star also have a few other things in common. They are both 40 years old and live in mansions in California. Their families have also had their share of scandals with the duchess' family put to the spotlight since she dated and married Prince Harry.

Kardashian even admitted in a previous TV interview that she sympathises with the Sussexes. She said she understands their need for a "secure, safe place."

Speculations are rife that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying their best to increase their social presence in the U.S. They reportedly want to be a power couple like Kim and Kanye West. It is said that their Time 100 cover is a full-on PR campaign to present them as such.

Body language expert Darren Stanton even said Meghan Markle's powerful legs apart pose is reminiscent of those seen in Kim's poses in magazines. He said it only demonstrates her and Prince Harry's desire to "continue to build their brand especially in America as a power couple."