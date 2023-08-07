Meghan Markle had minor film and TV roles before she landed her big break as lawyer Rachel Zane in the legal series "Suits." She was in the "90210" spinoff for a cameo that none of the cast members reportedly remember.

Shenae Grimes-Beech reminisced on her time playing Annie in The CW drama during an interview on the "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast. But she does not remember that the Duchess of Sussex was even on it.

Meghan Markle appeared as Wendy in one episode, which showed her seemingly giving Ethan (played by Dustin Milligan) oral sex. In this scene, Annie sees his car in the school parking lot and waves at him. But she is taken aback when she realised what Wendy was doing.

Speaking about the royal's "90210" cameo Grimes-Beech said, "I don't think any of us really remembered at all. It was such a blip on our radar." She explained that the reboot included 119 episodes and they filmed "one scene at one time" so it was difficult to "remember all the guest stars that came on."

Prior to acting, Meghan Markle was a briefcase girl on "Deal or No Deal." She then played Rachel Zane in "Suits" for seven seasons, having filmed 100 episodes. During her time on the show, she appeared in several intimate scenes with her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross.

Prince Harry admitted in his memoir "Spare" that he regretted watching some of her sex scenes when they first began dating. He shared that he made the "mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online."

He wrote, "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn't need to see such things live." He joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to forget about her steamy scenes.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News back in 2018 that Prince Harry compiled all of Meghan Markle's episodes in "Suits" but edited the racy scenes out before he showed them to Queen Elizabeth II. The video was reportedly presented to the late monarch before she met the actress.

"He showed it to the queen and Prince Philip. Obviously, not some of the love scenes between Meghan and Patrick J. Adams. Like the sex in the filing room and so on," the author said.

Meghan Markle bid goodbye to acting and to "Suits" before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. She has ruled out any return to the career when asked during an interview with Variety saying, "No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

She also admitted that she has not really thought about an actor portraying her in the future. She called it "weird" explaining, "You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money."

She added, "Once you can separate that out, it's much easier to go: 'OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.' It genuinely doesn't. It's a hard lesson to come to grips with." But she hopes that in preparing for the role, the actor "finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter" adding, "Also, she can call me!"

Meghan Markle has been busy running her and Prince Harry's non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and its subsidiaries Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio since they left their royal roles in 2020. The last time they appeared on camera together was for their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead" both released in December 2022.