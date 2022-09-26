The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together to pay their respects. It is said that their reunion has given Thomas Markle Sr. hope that he too can be reunited with his daughter Meghan Markle.

In a fresh attempt to mend their broken relationship, the Duchess of Sussex's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., pleaded with her to speak to their father. He said he and their dad watched the televised state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.

"We both watched clips of the Queen's funeral together. I was overcome with emotion at how every person spectating was honoured to be there and respectful," Thomas Jr. told the Mirror.

Meghan Markle was there to pay her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. She joined the walkabout outside Windsor Castle, the vigil for the Queen at Westminster Hall, and then the funeral service.

Addressing his half-sister, Thomas Jr. said, "Dad treated you like a princess your entire life and deserves the respect. You didn't call him for his heart attacks or stroke, but it's never too late."

He then urged Meghan Markle to take steps in mending their relationship and said, "I'd like to send this invitation for her to do the right thing and make amends with her father. But she also has to make amends with our sister Samantha and myself."

The former "Big Brother VIP" contestant acknowledged that "everyone makes mistakes" but "it's never too late to do the right thing." As for their father, Thomas Jr. said he is on the mend after he suffered a major stroke in May that affected his speech. He shared that he takes their dad to speech therapy every week and that he is "in good spirits and he's getting his voice back."

The last time Meghan Markle spoke about Thomas Sr. was during her Oprah interview in 2021. In it, she shared the betrayal she felt when he lied to her about staging paparazzi shots ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Since then, she has not been in contact with her father and her half-siblings, despite repeated attempts on their end to reach out to her through the press.