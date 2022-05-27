Samantha Markle said the family has yet to hear from Meghan Markle following news that their father, Thomas Markle Sr., suffered a stroke on Monday night.

News broke on Tuesday that the former Hollywood lighting director was rushed to the hospital because he suffered a major stroke. He was photographed in the ambulance with an oxygen mask on.

Now it seems that the Duchess of Sussex has not responded at all to the family's situation despite calls from the public for her to visit her estranged father. Samantha told Dan Wootton during a video interview on GB News, "None of us have heard from Meghan."

The author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, Part 1" accused her half-sister of negligence because of her silence. She continued, "If she can't find it in her heart or have the moral conscience to step forward then shame on her."

Samantha said their father "doesn't have a lot of time" and told Meghan that "she's going to have to live with that for the rest of her life."

She added, "She sees all of this. I'm getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now. She could have contacted him to work things out at any time and she hasn't. How can she watch him suffer like this? Who does that?"

The 40-year-old has not been on speaking terms with her father since he staged paparazzi shots in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. In her Oprah interview in March 2021, the duchess admitted that she felt betrayed when she asked him about it on the phone and he lied. She has since refused to entertain his attempts at reconciliation.

Thomas Sr. has yet to see Prince Harry in person and also meet his grandchildren, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. The public has urged Meghan Markle to visit her father with the children so he can finally meet them. According to Samantha, their dad is unable to talk right now but he is in good spirits and recovering. He would reportedly need a year to get his speech back.