Meghan Markle allegedly never wanted to be a working royal because she was only after money and fame when she married Prince Harry.

The accusation comes from royal author Tom Bower, who wrote the controversial book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors." He said the former "Suits" star was only after the "money" and "status" and "that's exactly why she left because she never wanted to really stay."

"She wanted the label, she wanted the title, she wanted the money – she didn't get so much money – but she did get the status," he said during Sunday's interview on GB News' "Real Britain with Darren Grimes."

Bower added, "And now she's set on building herself up in America and all these interviews are all set to do that and the 'Crown' series will strengthen her own case that the crown [monarchy] and the Queen and Prince Charles,are somehow flawed and that she is the victim of this broken family."

The author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "keeps on doing these interviews to promote herself." He claimed there seems to be a "splurge of Meghan confessions and Meghan interviews and Meghan appearances because she's trying to present herself as somebody who's really important in America."

Bower thinks the 41-year-old is actually "succeeding" and suggests that "more and more Americans again are turning and saying what she's saying is credible." He cited the Netflix series "The Crown," which he said will "actually strengthen her case that somehow the royal family is troubled" and she is "the victim of their doings and their goings on."

This is not the only time that the biographer accused the Duchess of Sussex of capitalising on Prince Harry and her royal title. He said during a recent appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that she "always wanted celebrity but wants to control the narrative."

He claimed that "anyone who gets in the way with her is ghosted and attacked." Bower alleged that Meghan Markle "targeted" Prince Harry because she "wanted wealth and she wanted fame."