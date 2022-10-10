Royal author Tom Bower explained why he thinks Prince Harry is clingy towards Meghan Markle and said that it has something to do with childhood trauma. He said the Duchess of Sussex knows how to make him happy.

The author of the controversial book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" said the Duke of Sussex has been emotionally and mentally scarred by past experiences involving his royal family that he "clings" to his wife "like a needy man." He claimed that Prince Harry considers the Duchess of Sussex as his "life raft" because she "satisfies all of his requirements which he didn't get from other girlfriends."

"To me, he's a damaged man. He's psychologically harmed both by his mother's death and the father's treatment of his mother and of Harry himself when he was a child," Bower told Page Six.

The biographer continued, "He's just not very intelligent and he has not got much of a career other than the army, which lasted ten years."

Bower reiterated his impression that before meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was "very needy" and "very disturbed" and "he's unintelligent, he was lost." He said that the former "Suits" star "was exactly what he needed and was looking for."

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, the author said, "Her genius was before she ever met him, she carefully researched him and as an intelligent woman with a lot of experience, knew exactly what buttons to press to wow him."

Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was unhappy as a working royal and that meeting Meghan Markle offered a way out of the situation, which has now been dubbed "Megxit." He claimed, "to date, that made him a happy man."

However, the author thinks that returning to the U.K. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has put "great pressure on their relationship." He alleged that it had "awakened some misery" in the 38-year-old "that he was cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider."

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

Bower's comments about Prince Harry being clingy to Meghan Markle comes following the release of the couple's portraits taken at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. One of the photos stood out because it showed the duke holding onto his wife's hand as he stood slightly behind her.