Meghan Markle reportedly wants to reconnect with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., following news of his stroke and hospitalisation. However, she wants to do it privately without the involvement of her siblings.

It is said that the 40-year-old wants to heal her "four-year rift" with her dad and has reached out to his camp after she learned that he was in the hospital for five days. But it is understood that she is worried about having to involve Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. in her attempt to mend the relationship because she "believes they have their own agendas."

A source told the Mirror, "Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

The insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to contact their father, but she "wants it to be totally private" and not have to go through her estranged siblings. It would reportedly not "involve Netflix, it won't involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

Meghan Markle and her father have not been on speaking terms since the Royal Wedding in May 2018. The duchess told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that she felt betrayed when he lied to her about staging paparazzi photos ahead of the wedding.

The 77-year-old has yet to personally meet Prince Harry and meet his grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. He has attempted several times to apologise to his daughter via TV interviews. In his recent interview, he shared his plans to go to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to see Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles and to try to meet with his estranged daughter and her family.

However, he had to cancel his trip to the U.K. after he suffered a stroke last week and had to stay in a critical ward for five days. He is now in California with Thomas Jr. where he is recovering and undergoing speech therapy. Meanwhile, the public has urged Meghan Markle to reconcile with her father as he recovers.