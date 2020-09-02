Meghan Markle seems to be settling down in her non-royal life, well. A photo of the Duchess of Sussex from a "low-key" shopping trip in January has emerged.

According to Hello! magazine, the image of the 39-year-old was shared by a Twitter user, showing Meghan Markle at a Whole Foods store in Victoria BC. In the picture, dressed casually, Meghan can be seen stocking up on essentials while she was still living in Canada with husband Prince Harry, and their son Archie.

More details about the snapshot reveal that she was spotted standing at the cashier's desk when the picture was clicked. Meanwhile, her security officer was standing behind her "discreetly." The publication speculates that "Meghan's appearance seems to have gone largely unnoticed by her fellow shoppers."

The photo was taken by a fan and was posted by a Twitter account user _mrswrigs. However, it is not available to view now.

"Meghan Markle spotted Jan 2020. This picture was snapped at the checkout line of Whole Foods in Victoria, BC," the caption reads as quoted by the abovementioned publication. "Meghan approached my friend who was carrying her baby in an Ergo baby carrier. Meghan said, 'Your baby is adorable' and 'We have the same baby carrier.' "Super low key and down to earth. You can see her security detail standing behind her in the pic."

The picture is from the time before Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to North America. The couple lived in Canada from November to March when they had also announced their decision of stepping back from royal duties. Soon after, the couple moved to Los Angeles and lived there until early August, before moving to Santa Barbara.

In related news, Prince Harry and Meghan marked Princess Diana's 23rd death anniversary on Monday, in a special way. According to Hello, they joined a group of students and teachers at the Preschool Learning Centre where they spent time gardening and planting flowers. The activity also included Forget-Me-Not seeds which reportedly were favourite of Harry's late mother Princess Diana. Assistance League of Los Angeles shared pictures from the day on their official Instagram showcasing the couple doing gardening activities while being dressed casually and wearing face masks.

Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, when Prince William and Harry were merely teenagers. It is said that the brothers have struggled to cope up with the loss for years.