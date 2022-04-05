Meghan Markle could go for a settlement in her defamation case against her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha is accusing the Duchess of Sussex of libel after the latter claimed that she had children from different fathers and that she lost custody of them. She also said the royal lied in her Oprah interview about growing up as "an only child" and having to work odd jobs to pay for school.

The author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" claimed that Meghan Markle "fabricated tales of growing up in 'virtual poverty.'" She contested that their dad, Thomas Markle, paid for her to attend "elite and expensive private schools." He also covered her living expenses and tuition when she studied at Northwestern University.

The duchess' attorney had said that the defamation case deserves the minimum attention. But according to celebrity astrologer Emile Adame, Samanta could win her case. She sees money coming to the 57-year-old and it could come from her defamation case.

"So... the energy I see her in this year... the cards are really in her favor... I feel... being able to speak her truth. But there's also a lot of fear there. I have to be totally honest here, I feel that both women were dishonest in their own way," she told the "To Di For Daily" podcast.

She added, "So this is, you know, this is a he-said-she-said type of situation, whereas... it's got a greater effect on Samantha than it does on Meghan, I feel... because it's affecting her day-to-day life. She is clearly not a famous person with the means that her sister has. But I do feel that she will be successful."

Adame predicts that Samantha has "a large sum of money coming to her between this year and next year." The money could come from either a private settlement or from her court victory against her half-sister. She added that Meghan Markle could pay up and the public may not know about it because she is someone who "does not like confrontation." Either way, it still will not heal the rift between the siblings and both will still feel betrayed.