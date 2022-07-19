Prince Harry reportedly no longer hangs out with his college friends because of Meghan Markle. They are allegedly not fans of the duchess because she has no sense of humour.

Royal author Tom Bower, in his unauthorised book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," claimed that the Duke of Sussex was told off by his Eton College friends for dating the former "Suits" star. He was called "f**king nuts" for being in a relationship with her because they think she is too principled.

The author claimed that Meghan Markle yelled at them because they made jokes that did not sit well with her. The incident reportedly happened when Prince Harry brought her to the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk to meet with his friends.

Most of the guests were the duke's friends from Eton with their wives or girlfriends. They are reportedly "bonded by common assumptions, principles, and loyalties." Everything started out fine at first with people laughing and having fun. However, things changed when "without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values."

In an excerpt from the book published by OK! magazine, Bower wrote, "According to Harry's friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was ­exempt."

"Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes—and a lot of drinking. He had not anticipated Meghan's reaction," he continued.

Meghan Markle allegedly yelled at Prince Harry's friends over their "jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people." It was reportedly then that his friends doubted if they are a good match.

Bower added, "Beyond Harry's hearing, some friends questioned Meghan's 'wokery.' Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded. She lacked any sense of humor."

He continued, "Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: 'OMG what about HER?' said one; 'Harry must be f***ing nuts.'"

Bower also claimed that Meghan Markle acted "princessy" when Prince Harry invited her to Tom Inksip's 2017 wedding in Jamaica. One of his friends allegedly said that the Duchess of Sussex was "not interested" in the duke's friends. "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" comes out on July 21.