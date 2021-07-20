Jessica Mulroney looked back at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a social media post that showed her wearing the gown she wore to the reception.

The 41-year old host of "I Do, Redo" has been friends with the duchess since her "Suits" days. She reportedly picked out the wedding dress the actress' character, Rachel Zane, wore for her last episode on the series.

She was also among the celebrity guests at the royal wedding in 2018 at St. George's Chapel. Her daughter Ivy was one of the bridesmaids, and her twin sons, Brian and John, were page boys. For the ceremony, Mulroney wore a blue dress and paired it with a hat.

But for the evening reception, she wore a figure-hugging gold floor-length gown and paired it with gold earrings with her hair tied in a ponytail. She showed the same dress again in a post on Instagram Stories over the weekend. She revealed that while the dress received several compliments and made her look good, she had to suffer from wearing it too.

"So many of you asked about the designer of this dress @naeemkhannyc and it weighed 30 Pounds," Mulroney captioned the clip.

The designer, Naeem Khan, is based in New York City and his gowns have been worn by famous names including Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez. According to Nicki Swift, even Meghan Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore his styles too.

It is unclear why Mulroney is sharing details about the gown now, three years after she witnessed her friend get married into royalty. She did not say anything else and fans' curiosity is piqued especially amid rumours that she and the Duchess of Sussex have had a falling out.

Reports have it that they are no longer friends. The TV host even seemed to hint at her friendship with the duchess in a cryptic post in June. In it, she talked about losing friends and gaining better ones, as well as becoming "stronger, wiser" at the end of it all. Amid the rumours, Meghan Markle has remained mum about the status of her relationship with the marketing consultant.