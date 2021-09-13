Expectations are high for Thomas Markle Jr. to share some explosive revelations about Meghan Markle in his appearance on "Big Brother VIP." He might just do so through a letter, as teased in a recent preview for the reality TV show.

The former window fitter has apparently promised to write his half-sister another letter. In the video released by Channel Seven, he sits down in the diary room as he tells former "Survivor" contestant Luke Toki about his plans.

"You know I'm famous for writing letters," the 55-year-old Thomas Jr. says and adds, "I'm gonna write a letter to Meghan." He then leans down onto a table and begins to jot pen to paper.

"Dear Meghan and Harry," his voiceover begins. "The first thing I want to say to both of you..." his voiceover then trails off and a big question appears on the screen that reads, "What's in the letter?"

In May 2018, Thomas Jr. wrote a letter to Prince Harry warning him about marrying Meghan Markle. He had told the royal not to make the biggest mistake and call off the wedding. He also penned another letter to Queen Elizabeth II asking her help to prevent the wedding. In his introduction for "Big Brother VIP," in which he called himself the "biggest brother of them all," he also said that he had warned the Duke of Sussex about his half-sister.

"I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow," he said in a previously released teaser for the Australian reality TV series.

The Grant's Pass, Oregon native, and his sibling Samantha have been estranged from Meghan Markle for years. They are no fans of the Duchess of Sussex, and they have made it publicly known in various interviews. Samantha has penned a memoir that "delves into her dysfunctional relationship" with the 40-year-old former "Suits" star titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part I."

Meanwhile, Thomas Jr. has since accused Meghan Markle of neglecting their father, Thomas Markle Sr., whom he said sacrificed a lot to get her to where she is now. Royal fans are expecting to hear more family secrets from him in his appearance on "Big Brother VIP" which comes out later this year.