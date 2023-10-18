A book with details about Meghan Markle's previous marriage could be in the works amid claims of a memoir coming from her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. He has reportedly been offered a huge deal to publish an explosive book.

The film producer and the former "Suits" star were in a relationship for a decade. They started dating in 2004 and got married in Jamaica in August 2011. However, they divorced in 2014.

They have since went on with their respective lives since the split. Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2017 and she became Duchess of Sussex after their wedding in May 2018. Meanwhile, Engelson, who is the CEO of the production company Underground, married nutritionist Tracey Kurland in 2019.

However, people are intrigued about the fallout of his relationship with the actress. They expect there is a lot to tell especially since they were together for so long. Hyping up previous speculations that he could be writing a tell-all book, royal author Neil Sean said that Engelson has been offered "big deals and big money" to write a memoir.

Sean claimed that the producer is reportedly considering the options noting that although he has moved on with his life, there is "no escape" from his past. Meanwhile, an unnamed source told Woman's Day magazine that "it is time" for Engelson to speak out saying: "Everyone knows there's more to her family story and Trevor's got the goods."

The publication then suggested possible contents in the book, which could include the reason for their failed marriage. Meghan Markle cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce documents filed in 2013 and it is believed that she ended their marriage before she relocated to Canada to film "Suits".

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson has ‘good stories’ to tell about Duchesshttps://t.co/YuvfPyQxxY pic.twitter.com/1H0mswr3Sx — Trust Hip Hop (@TrustHiipHop) October 16, 2023

The magazine claimed that the split was "sudden and so ruthlessly done" and that it would have made Engelson feel "used" by his ex-wife amid claims that she used him as a "stepping stone" in her acting career. Furthermore, the publication suggested that Engelson could share more details about Meghan Markle's family history other than what has already been publicised online.

The Duchess of Sussex in her Oprah interview in 2021 said she lived with her mother Doria Ragland but stayed the weekends with her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle Sr., because her parents were divorced. Her statement has since been challenged by her half-sister Samantha Markle. Regardless, Engelson has yet to comment on reports that he is writing a memoir and if it will include his past marriage to Meghan Markle.