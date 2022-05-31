Rumours have it that Meghan Markle wants to reconcile with her estranged father after news spread that he suffered a major stroke last week. But her sister revealed that she has not even contacted him or any of her siblings.

The former Hollywood lighting director suffered a stroke last week Monday and was rushed to the hospital where he stayed in a critical care unit for five days. He is reportedly now at home with his son Thomas Jr. in California, where he is being looked after as he recovers and undergoes speech therapy.

Amid news that he has left the hospital, rumours emerged that the Duchess of Sussex has reached out to her father's camp in an attempt to talk to him. She reportedly wants to reconcile and patch their four-year-long feud after she heard about his health condition.

But her half-sister, Samantha Markle, revealed that she has not made any move to contact him whatsoever. She told "Good Morning Britain" that there have been no phone calls or even text messages coming from the duchess.

"We have not and I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad's camp. But my brother and I are my dad's camp," she said.

The author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" added that their father's "phone number has never changed, his address has never changed." She said that even though the 77-year-old "cannot speak, his language comprehension is perfect. She [Meghan Markle] could text him, she could contact him and he can text back so those rumours are not true."

Aside from Samantha, her brother Thomas Jr. also confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has not reached out to them after their father's stroke. He slammed her instead for travelling to Texas and visiting the memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The 55-year-old said it was "insensitive" given that their own father was at the time of her visit, reportedly still in a critical care ward. He even libelled her visit to the memorial a "PR stunt."

Meghan Markle is not on speaking terms with her family from her father's side. She has refused to talk to them even after they criticised her and Prince Harry in various TV interviews.