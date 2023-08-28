Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was spotted posing for photos with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian during the fifth annual soiree of "This Is About Humanity" in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26. Her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry did not join.

The 66-year-old yoga instructor brushed shoulders with A-list personalities during the charity event. In photos released online, she beamed as she posed for pictures between the mother-daughter duo. She had one arm on Jenner's back while Kardashian gave a big smile as she held on to Ragland's other arm. Another snap featured only Ragland and Jenner.

For the event, Ragland appeared youthful in a vibrant, paisley shift dress in yellow, pink, and orange shades which she paired with simple gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Jenner donned an all-white ensemble and Kardashian sported new bangs and wore all black.

Do y'all hear that? Sounds like a certain island is about to be incandescent with rage🤭 Mama Doria attend This is humanity charity event in Los Angeles. She looks so beautiful as always and I love her dress😍 pic.twitter.com/m2gsIQBbDN — AJ⪩ ⪨ (@lalealtadimpo) August 27, 2023

The trio appeared friendly as they cozied up to each other at the event, which also had Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez in attendance. Sánchez was honoured at the soiree for her donation of over $1 million to the charity, which according to its website is "dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

"I'm very humbled to be here tonight, and as I look around and I see all of you who took the time out on a Saturday to come here, I just want to say thank you very much. I know a lot of you have children and a lot of other things to do, so thank you for being here tonight. I'm filled with gratitude just for that," Sanchez said in her speech.

Ragland received an invite to the gala by Gina Zapanta of ZA Lawyers, co-sponsors of the gala. The lawyer wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos of her guests, "Grateful to my beautiful guests for joining me Doria, Jenn & Reagan.

Lovely to see Doria out and about as a guest of Gina Zapanta of ZA Lawyers, co-sponsor’s of the “This Is About Humanity” 5th annual soirée. pic.twitter.com/jfIOzyebUN — Catherine Jolly (@CatherineJolly) August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle once shared that aside from being a yoga instructor, her mother is also a social worker who "works specifically with the geriatric community." She wrote in an August 2017 tribute, "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit."

Ragland's attendance at the fifth anniversary gala of "This Is About Humanity" comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a gift-giving event in December last year. Their non-profit charity Archewell Foundation organised a holiday gifting for over 30 families at the charity's Holiday Party for Reunified Families represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center.