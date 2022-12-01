Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was seen in a rare photo taken during a video call that Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland took part in recently.

The three-year-old delighted royal followers when he joined his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, and his grandmother during a web call with Jotaka Eaddy, the CEO of social impact consulting firm Full Circle Strategies. The toddler looked adorable with his curly hair as he sat on his mum's lap and appeared engrossed in the conversation.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed talking while her mother stood beside her, looking casual in a red shirt and trousers. It is unclear when the video call took place. But the familiar backdrop, which had appeared in previous videos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, showed they had the call from their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

According to The Sun, American political strategist Donna Brazile was also involved in the web call. Professor Duchess Harris, who specialises in American studies and feminism, reportedly shared the photo of the family on Wednesday.

It is unclear if the photo is real as one netizen claimed it was Photoshopped. Likewise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rarely share pictures of their children online to keep their lives private.

Poor photoshopping!

All 3 of them looking in different directions, light reflection only on Dorito. She & Methane are fuzzier than Archie (cough)!! Still, it does look a bit like they used the same child they used on the 'Holiday card' apart from he's now dark haired not ginger! pic.twitter.com/wTunlCDqWQ — Ava J. (@AvaJames_21) November 30, 2022

If it is real, then it gives a good look at Archie's face compared to previously released photos, which only showed his back or side view. As for his younger sister Lilibet, 1, the Sussexes have so far only shared one picture to celebrate her first birthday on June 4, 2022.

Archie will turn four years old on May 6, 2023, which coincidentally also falls on coronation day for King Charles III. Royal experts claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might see the choice of date as a snub to the King's grandson.

There have also been questions on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly to the U.K. to witness King Charles III getting crowned as British monarch alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. Meanwhile, some claimed they may want to stay in Montecito instead to celebrate Archie's birthday. But Buckingham Palace has yet to release the guest list which should reveal if the Sussexes are among those invited to the scaled-down event.