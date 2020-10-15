English girl band Spice Girls will celebrate their 25th anniversary next year. To mark the milestone, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice may come together for a special reunion.

According to Daily Mail, member of the group Mel C, who is also known as Sporty Spice, hinted at the possibility of the reunion during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the British television show "Lorriane."

The iconic girl group formed in 1994. It comprises Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Helliwell, and Victoria Beckham. Just like Mel C was known as Sporty Spice, others had their special aliases too. Mel B was known as Scary Spice, Bunton was known as Baby Spice, Helliwell was called Ginger Spice, and Beckham is known as Posh Spice.

"Well you know we had the most incredible year last year playing stadiums all across the UK and islands and we have got to do it again," Mel C told the show host Lorraine. "We talk about it all the time. Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos."

Addressing artists' challenges this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mel C said that the Spice Girls will be back on stage.

"I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay getting [the] Spice Girls back on stage, but I'm doing everything within my power to make that happen," said "Wannabe" singer.

The songstress also appeared interested in creating a band biopic. She believes "it's a perfect time really." "I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, the beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it's perfect subject matter for one of those movies," she added.

In the interview, Mel C talked about the "girl power" the band could bring for the next generation. She also revealed that the girls of the group "appreciate each other now more than ever."

Spice Girls' debut album "Spice" broke several records and they went on to become one of the best female groups in history. In 2001, the group announced that they will be taking a break as singers, as they wanted to pursue their solo careers. Later, however, they came together for their reunion tours in 2008 and 2019.