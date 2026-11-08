Melania Trump shared that she is putting her son Barron Trump first. She revealed in the trailer for her upcoming docuseries that the college student 'will always be' her priority as she balances life as the First Lady of the United States and wife of President Donald Trump. The comments have renewed attention to how the Trump family manages public scrutiny while Barron builds an independent life at university.

Keeping Barron Trump's College Student Life Away From Politics

MELANIA, The Series will show the first lady discussing the different roles she holds as the wife of the president, First Lady of the United States and mother to her only son. 'I'm a mother, a wife, also first lady,' she said, adding that Barron is her top priority.

Barron grew up in the spotlight. His father's political career has placed his family's life under public scrutiny. He experienced both Donald Trump's first presidency and his return to the White House while moving through his teenage years and early adulthood.

Melania has previously shared the challenges of raising a child in the public eye. During an interview on 'Mornings with Maria' in January, she said parents need to be present for their children, particularly during important stages of development.

Barron, now 20, will start a new chapter as a university student. He attends New York University's Stern School of Business. Although his transition into college life has attracted attention, details about his private routine remain limited.

Melania Protects Barron Despite Spotlight on Family

The Trump family's public profile, with Donald, the patriarch, holding the highest position in the country, made ordinary milestones more complicated. According to a political source cited by People, Melania remains highly focused on Barron's safety and well-being while he attends university.

In an interview by People, a source close to the family was quoted saying, 'Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her. '

The source added that the first lady was involved in decisions surrounding Barron's first year at university, including his living arrangements. The source added that he stayed at Trump Tower rather than moving into traditional campus housing, with the decision linked to helping him adjust academically and socially.

Despite her concerns, Melania acknowledged that her son is becoming more independent. Barron is said to have adjusted well in his university life. However, the source shared that Barron living in a dorm is not being considered.

Although she takes her job as a mother seriously, Melania also has plenty of things on her plate. Aside from her documentary, she has also been vital in her husband's political work. In August 2025, she wrote a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to stop the invasion of Ukraine, citing that she is writing on behalf of the affected children caught up in the violence.

MELANIA, The Series will premiere on 20 November on Prime Video.