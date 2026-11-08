Bryan Adams has released a protest song attacking Donald Trump's reported push to make Canada the 51st American state, with the track, titled '51st State', appearing on his album 'How's It Goin'', released on 6 November.

The song came out on Canada Day. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for 'Summer of '69' and 'Run to You', told The Hollywood Reporter that he sees irony in the album's songs rather than anger. The publication described the collection as his 17th studio album, featuring 12 new tracks about Canada.

Bryan Adams Takes 51st State to US Audiences

Adams debuted 51st State at a concert in St. Louis during the summer, according to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper that the song received a standing ovation each night on his US tour.

'We were playing in Texas, and every night people just stood up.'

Production and catering crew members also gathered at the side of the stage to watch the reaction, Adams told the newspaper. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the cheers led him to doubt that everyone in America agrees with what is happening.

Adams also described American fans apologising to him about the trade war, something he takes with humour.

Speaking to CBC's Tom Power, he expressed hope that Trump would hear the song and criticise it.

'I really hope he hears that. I hope he slags it off, too.'

He added, 'I'm not sure he's ever gonna, but if he does, I would love it.'

Bryan Adams Responds to Trump's Canada Plan

Adams recalled in interviews that Trump once walked into his Atlantic City show and took a bow when invited to do so. Questioned about whether he feared retaliation, the singer replied, 'I'm singing about my country, so who cares?'

His remarks to The Hollywood Reporter also addressed the exercise of power.

'If you have that much power, why would you not want to channel it for good?'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump ordered Lake Ontario renamed 'Lake America' in US federal records. Adams released Lake Ontario in October as a response to the renaming order.

The singer told Ultimate Classic Rock, 'If certain people can say what they want, so can I.'

New Album Explores Canadian Stories

Adams told The Hollywood Reporter that the album began with a request for a documentary song about Canada's East Coast. He recorded the collection at his Warehouse Studio in Vancouver and stated that the work took about three months.

The project includes songs connected to Canadian stories. Adams said fans had told him they did not know the story behind The Battle of Lundy's Lane. He wrote The Ballad of Terry Fox for the documentary Run Terry Run.

The Ballad of Terry Fox debuted at No. 25 on Billboard Canada's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in September. Billboard Canada lists 51st State as entering the same chart at No. 34 in July.

In the Globe and Mail, Dave Bidini of the Rheostatics criticised Adams for turning nationalist after years of neutrality. Former CBC music librarian Mark Rheaume offered a different assessment, stating that Adams 'has recognised a 'stand and be counted moment' and acted on it.'