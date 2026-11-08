Bug Hall, the former child star who played Alfalfa in The Little Rascals, has launched a GoFundMe to help pay his family's bills, two years after jokingly referring to his daughters as 'dishwashers' online.

The 41-year-old says he has fallen behind after moving his family to rural Arkansas, with a sixth baby on the way. 'I really need some help,' he wrote.

Online, critics were quick to remind him of his views on men as providers.

'I Really Need Some Help'

Hall launched the fundraiser on Thursday, Page Six reported. By the time of that report, it had raised £7,600 ($10,130), more than five times its original £1,500 ($2,000) target. Donations have continued to climb since.

He said the family had fallen behind on some bills after moving to a rural property in Arkansas. He asked for help 'getting the last few things buttoned up' before the baby arrives.

'Times are hard for everyone, and I'm no more deserving than anyone else,' he wrote, according to a syndicated version of the report.

'I Said Heir, Not Dishwasher'

The appeal revived memories of a row from September 2024. When his fifth child and first son, Mark, was born, Hall announced on X: 'I have an heir.'

Fans asked why he did not mention his four daughters. Hall replied to one critic: 'I said heir, not dishwasher,' the New York Post reported at the time. His X bio described him as 'patriarch to 5 ladies'.

Critics called the comment 'awful' and 'disgusting', and one accused him of 'publicly demeaning' his daughters for 'rage bait clicks'. Hall said he and his wife, Jill, had laughed about the joke, and told one critic: 'Stay miserable, curmudgeon.'

A Vow Of Poverty

Hall's money troubles follow years of rejecting conventional work. He has told the Daily Mail that he took a 'vow of poverty' and lived off the grid as 'a radical Catholic extremist'. He gave away his child-star earnings and many possessions, saying: 'My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible.'

If money was needed, he said, he would 'take some work or do an odd job, for cash'. He has said he did not want to make 'widgets to entertain people or distract people' in Hollywood.

The family homeschools its children, and Hall has said he would 'strongly discourage them' from going to college. He has also faced arrests. In 2020, he was arrested in Texas on a charge involving inhaling air duster cans, and in April he was arrested in Ohio on a charge of failing to appear in court over a 2024 traffic citation, Page Six reported.

The “men are providers and leaders, women are dishwashers” idiot has failed to provide and the only thing he’s led his family into is poverty. https://t.co/Wiaizpd1VU — Shay 🌈🌸✨ (@ShayWoulahan) November 7, 2026

The GoFundMe drew fierce reaction online. 'The "men are providers and leaders, women are dishwashers" idiot has failed to provide and the only thing he's led his family into is poverty,' X user @ShayWoulahan wrote, in a post viewed nearly 290,000 times.

Another reply was shorter: 'Has he considered working.' A third observed: 'The "no handouts" crowd really seems to love handouts.'

Hall was nine when he starred as Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 Steven Spielberg-produced comedy. He kept acting into adulthood before largely stepping away from Hollywood.